Legislator raises concerns over low prize rate in relaunched consumption campaign

A legislator raised concerns yesterday over public feedback that the prize rate for the relaunched Community Consumer Rewards campaign was low, questioning its effectiveness in stimulating consumer spending, while another legislator suggested that the existing “ticket-driven economy” could serve as a positive force for driving community economic development.

Legislative Assembly (AL) member Wong Kit Cheng, referring to the ongoing consumer incentive campaign – which has shifted to a “weekend raffle, weekday redemption” model – expressed hope that the initiative would stimulate domestic demand, support local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and ease residents’ financial burdens.

She noted that many SME businesses continue to face challenges, including difficulty attracting customers, significant operational pressures, and rising inventory costs.

Wong called on the government to continuously optimize economic stimulus measures based on actual socio-economic conditions, suggesting that authorities refine the lottery probability allocation mechanism, distribute prize quotas across different time periods, and study the feasibility of “increased prize amounts” or “stacked discounts” to improve winning probabilities and boost public participation.

“It is recommended that authorities explore establishing a long-term mechanism for consumption promotion activities, transforming the Community Consumer Rewards campaign from a phased measure into a regular mechanism,” Wong said at yesterday’s AL plenary session. “By continuously launching themed consumption promotions on a quarterly or festive basis, stable consumption expectations can be fostered, domestic demand stimulated, and the community economy revitalized.”

She also suggested integrating consumer promotions, limited-time discounts, featured products offered by merchants during holidays, and online coupon redemption features to effectively boost tourists’ willingness to spend.

Legislator Lee Koi Ian revisited the “Concert + Community Consumption Discount” scheme and the “ticket stub economy” introduced last year, arguing that only by further expanding the spillover effect of the ticket stub economy can the benefits of major events truly reach local communities and benefit more SMEs.

“During many popular performances, large numbers of tourists gather around the venue – attracted by the event but unable to get in,” he said. “These tourists have potential spending needs, and that is precisely where the opportunity lies for expanding the benefits of major events.”

Lee put forward several suggestions, including coordinating with SMEs or event organizers to establish well-organized “fan support zones” in suitable community locations or venues, equipped with specialty dining, cultural and creative experiences, and photo spots.

He also called for stepping up the launch of “one-stop” event packages covering transport, accommodation, dining, events, and community tours, as well as further deepening “data empowerment” by working with performing arts organizations and major travel platforms to establish an intelligent push notification mechanism.

“Every traveler who comes for a performance – whether they have a ticket or not – can become a positive force driving community economic development,” he emphasized.

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