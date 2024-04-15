Eight films selected for Sands’ funding for international film camp

Eight directors were selected to receive HKD300,000 each to fund their short film projects after completing last week’s inaugural International Film Camp.

Organized by the Asian Film Awards Academy and sponsored by Sands China Ltd., the film camp hosted over 550 applicants from across Asia.

The selected participants received mentorship from industry professionals such as Hong Kong director Mabel Cheung and Singapore’s Anthony Chen.

Through a panel of judges, eight winners were chosen from 16 finalists based on their film concepts addressing the theme of “My Hometown.”

The recipients represent a range of countries and regions, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Mongolia and Cambodia.

The winning directors and their film project titles are: Song Dongxu of mainland China for “Ride Your Horse”; Lee Chak Hang of Hong Kong for “Sweet, Sour and Bitter”; Galilee Ma of Macau for “Pop It”; Lkhagvadulam Purev-ochir of Mongolia for “A South Facing Window”; Chen Yun of mainland China for “Catching Alternative”; To Chun Him of Hong Kong for “Once Upon A Time There Was A Mountain”; Lan Tian of mainland China for “One Home To Another”; and Ines Sothea of Cambodia for “Homecoming Waves.”

Once completed, the films will premiere at the Asian Film Awards Festival.

Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., remarked, “The highly-anticipated inaugural International Film Camp is the result of an unprecedented collaboration between Hong Kong and Macau, marking a significant milestone for the development of Macau’s film industry.” Staff Reporter