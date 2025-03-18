Electrician injured in suspected electrical short circuit

A 36-year-old electrician was hospitalized yesterday with burns after a suspected short circuit occurred while he was working at Edif. Jardim Iat Lai. The incident took place in Block 2 when the electrician opened an electrical box, believed to have been caused by old public electrical installations. The resulting arc caused burns to his face. Following the incident, a brief power failure affected the 15th to 20th floors, but power was restored within 19 minutes.

