Exhibition of Qi Baishi’s digitalized artworks unveiled

To commemorate the 160th anniversary of renowned Chinese artist Qi Baishi’s birth, an exhibition titled “Lotus Blossoms in Pairs, Plum Blossoms in Clusters – The Artistic World of Qi Baishi” was inaugurated yesterday at Wynn Palace.

Organized by the Beijing Fine Art Academy and the Federation of Associations of Cultural Sectors of Macau, the exhibition aims to showcase the profound heritage of Chinese culture and the unique appeal of Macau, while also promoting Chinese art on the global stage through the display of Qi Baishi’s digitalized masterpieces.

Wu Hongliang, president of the Beijing Fine Art Academy, said the exhibition features 25 selected calligraphy works and paintings by Qi Baishi, symbolizing the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to China. The inclusion of lotus-themed artworks reflects the beauty of Xiangtan, Hunan—Qi Baishi’s hometown, also known as the “City of Lotuses”—and the deep connection between Macau, the “Island of Lotuses,” and the artist’s place of origin.

“This exhibition not only promotes Chinese culture but also incorporates modern technology to offer visitors a fresh perspective on Qi Baishi’s art, demonstrating the in-depth integration between art and technology,” said Wu Zhiliang, president of the Federation of Associations of Cultural Sectors of Macau.

Linda Chen, president and vice chairman of the Board of Wynn Macau, Limited, said the exhibition is a new innovative project of Illuminarium at Wynn Palace that is dedicated to promoting the diversification of Macau as a bridge for cultural exchange between East and West and showcasing Chinese culture and art on the international stage.

The exhibition is divided into two sections. The first section, “Tianqu Scenery Paintings: Digital Art World of Qi Baishi,” will bring the master’s works to life at the Illuminarium through immersive experiences.

The second section, “Blossoming Flowers of Home: Bird-and-Flower World of Qi Baishi” and “Joyous Flowers for a Prosperous Year: Auspicious World of Qi Baishi,” will display the artist’s Chinese painting masterpieces depicting auspicious objects, inviting viewers to interactively experience Chinese literati’s appreciation of calligraphy and paintings.

The exhibition is open to the public with free admission from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday until Feb. 15, 2025. Victoria Chan