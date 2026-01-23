Fake transfer scam backfires

The Judiciary Police uncovered a case in which a 29-year-old mainland man allegedly attempted to defraud an illegal money changer using a forged bank transfer screenshot and later filed a false robbery report after the scheme failed. Police said the suspect claimed he was robbed of HKD40,000 in casino chips during a transaction. An investigation revealed he used software to generate a fake “successful transfer” image. When payment was not received, a dispute broke out and security alerted police. A separate probe into the money changer’s illegal remittance activities is underway.

