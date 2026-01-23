Casino jewelry shop linked to illegal money exchange

The Judiciary Police arrested a 43-year-old local male employee of a jewelry shop inside a Cotai casino for suspected illegal money exchange activities. Police said the shop has allegedly been involved in unlawful remittance since February 2023 and are investigating the shop owner and the total amount involved. Acting on intelligence, officers observed a gambler transfer RMB19,200 to the employee in exchange for HKD20,000 in cash to buy chips. Police seized about HKD1.172 million in cash, HKD56,000 in chips, along with a tablet and mobile phones believed to be used in the operation.

