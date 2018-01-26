Fire services says growing demand for special operations

The Commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau (CB), Leong Iok Sam, reported yesterday that last year’s operational data showed the number of cases related to CB’s overall and special services increased in comparison to those of 2016.

A total of 47,936 incidents were lodged, 2,158 more than 2016, which represented a 4.71 percent increase year-on-year.

In 2017, CB dispatched 55,576 ambulances (11,252 more than in 2016) to 39,613 incidents (954 more than in 2016), representing an annual increase of 2.47 percent.

There has also been an increase in rescue operations; 5,758 were recorded, reflecting a 4.79 percent increase year-on-year.

The data also shows that the number of CB’s special services increased dramatically when compared to last year.

In 2017, 5,785 special services were provided, representing a 25 percent increase (equating to 1,174 more cases) in comparison to 2016.

CB’s special services include assistance in incidents resulting from falling objects and trees, gas leaks and the misuse of dangerous products.

The only recorded decrease relates to fire alarms. Fire alarms were activated 1,034 times in 2017, representing a 3.72 percent drop year-on-year.

Approximately 100,000 pamphlets, posters and guides for fire prevention were distributed in order to raise the public’s awareness of fire safety.

Regarding typhoons, seven tropical storms and four rainstorms hit Macau in 2017. Accounting for all these storms, CB dispatched services 1,554 times, including 1,319 cases due to Hato, 92 cases due to Pakhar, and 33 cases due to Khanun.

Further commenting on the typhoons and in particular typhoon Hato, Leong said that the bureau reviewed its work after the disaster and as a result they have added additional rescue equipment to their resources. The recently added equipment includes 69 sets of fire pumps for firefighting and 11 power generators for the upcoming typhoon season.

When asked about the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (which is due to become operational later this year) Leong said that CB is ready to respond to this new environment.

A future Macau-operated fire station for the HKZMB will be located on the artificial island, near the border.

Currently, the members of the firefighting squad that will be based at the new station are completing their training. “We will arrange 75 firefighters and six fire engines to guard the fire station. […] Everything is ready,” affirmed Leong.

Leong also mentioned that the bureau is currently going through an internal restructuring process. JZ

