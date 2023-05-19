First corporate bond issued in Hengqin

The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin saw the issuance of the first corporate bond in the region by Zhuhai-based Huafa Investment Holdings Group at a cooperation zone bond support policy exchange meeting in Hengqin International Finance Center earlier this week.

The group has also become the first business in the Cooperation Zone to issue bonds in Macao in Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co., Ltd. on April 28.

Simultaneously, its bonds were also listed overseas in Luxembourg Stock Exchange. It was the first “non-financial corporate bonds” denominated in the Chinese currency to be listed on the bond market of Macau.

The Hengqin authorities also said they were also the first bonds to be traded, book-kept, and priced in Chinese, English, and Portuguese. It is an effective effort for enterprises in the Cooperation Zone to issue bonds in Macau and to connect with the capital markets of Portuguese-speaking countries via Macao’s capital market.

Officials from the Hengqin authorities briefed the supportive policies for enterprises issuing bonds in Macau-based on the draft of the special support measures.

According to the special support measures, the supportive standard for bond issuance by enterprises in the Cooperation Zone is that 2% of the raised funds will be given as a one-time subsidy, with a maximum of RMB5 million.

Compared with the original measures, the forthcoming revised one will further enhance the attractiveness of companies to issue bonds in Macau.

The revised one has been approved by the Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and will be officially implemented in the near future. MDT/NEWSGD