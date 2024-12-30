Five residents lured into human trafficking

Five local residents, including a 16-year-old boy, have fallen victim to human trafficking schemes involving telecommunications and internet scams in Taiwan and Cambodia, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has reported late last week.

According to the PJ, the victims were misled by false promises of high-paying jobs abroad. Four individuals, comprising three men and one woman, traveled to Taiwan, where they were coerced into participating in illegal activities before being detained by local authorities.

The fifth victim, a 38-year-old woman, was lured to Cambodia but managed to escape and return to Macau, as reported by local media.

As cited in media reports, the scammers had falsely claimed the relevant jobs did not require any skills or prior work experience, and that the compensation would be generous. The job seekers mistakenly believed these statements to be true.

Additionally, some individuals were aware that the tasks they would be performing before traveling abroad were potentially illegal, but still decided to take the risk in pursuit of profit.

The PJ’s investigation began in September after receiving reports of missing residents. Authorities discovered criminal organizations were using social media platforms to post fake job advertisements, often offering incentives such as airfare and accommodation. Upon arrival, victims had their passports and mobile phones confiscated, trapping them in exploitative situations, unable to contact their families.

A report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights indicated hundreds of thousands of individuals, primarily Chinese nationals, have been trafficked to Southeast Asia for similar purposes. The report, published in August 2023, said at least 120,000 people were trafficked to Myanmar and around 100,000 to Cambodia.

Cases of telecom and internet fraud in Macau increased 75.8% in 2023, with estimated losses amounting to MOP311 million. Official data released in February showed the region recorded 1,306 scams committed via phone or online last year, an increase of 735 cases compared to 2022.

The PJ has launched an anti-fraud app on the Chinese social network WeChat, enabling users to check suspicious phone numbers, bank accounts and email addresses. Residents are urged to be cautious of high-paying job offers abroad and to avoid becoming unwitting accomplices in fraud schemes.

The police said that in Taiwan, individuals involved in fraud or money laundering can face prison sentences of up to seven and 10 years, respectively. Victoria Chan