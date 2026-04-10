Forum on silver economy and wellness tourism held today

The 2026 High-Level Forum on Greater Bay Area (GBA) Tourism Development will take place today from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo, located at the Venetian Macau’s Naples Ballroom A. The forum, co-organized by Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and the China Tourism Academy (CTA), is themed “Vitalizing Silver Economy with Wellness Tourism.” Discussions will focus on how the GBA can capitalize on opportunities from the growing silver economy driven by aging populations, while advancing high-quality wellness tourism development across the region.

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