Cross-border traffic surges in November

Macau saw significant growth in cross-border travel in November as cross-border vehicular traffic rose 15.1% year-on-year to 958,605 trips, with light passenger car trips climbing 16.3%. According to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), Hengqin single-plate vehicle trips jumped 45.3%, while trips under the “Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles” policy increased 5.2%. Meanwhile, passenger ferry trips fell slightly by 1.5% to 6,284 trips, and commercial flights at Macau International Airport increased modestly by 0.7% to 4,645 departures and arrivals. For the first eleven months of 2025, cross-border vehicular traffic surged 21.5%, while ferry and air travel recorded declines of 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

