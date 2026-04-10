The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) dispatched social workers on Wednesday night to provide care and support for residents affected by a warehouse fire on Rua de São Paulo, where authorities suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause. Firefighters responded around 10 p.m. to extinguish flames that scorched an approximately 8-by-10-meter area. Authorities report that roughly 30 people evacuated the building independently before crews arrived. Two Filipinos — a 26-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman — were hospitalized. IAS has arranged temporary accommodation at its shelter in Ilha Verde for the two affected residents. No additional resettlement requests have surfaced so far.
Brief
IAS aids victims of the Rua de São Paulo fire
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