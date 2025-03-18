Future Bright Group sees profit decline in 2024

The Future Bright Group, owned by entrepreneur Chan Chak Mo, reported a significant drop in profits, from MOP48.6 million in 2023 to just MOP6 million in 2024. The company attributed the decline to challenges in the catering sector, including a slowdown in the economy, rising operating costs, and weak consumer confidence. Despite increased visitor numbers in Macau and Hong Kong, falling per capita spending and intense competition continue to affect operations.

