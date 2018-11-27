Future food festival may only accept electronic payment

The 18th Macau Food Festival closed on Sunday, with the organizers expecting to have had 10 to 20 percent less business compared to last year. Chan Chak Mo, event organizer and chairman of the the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macau, revealed that they are considering adopting electronic payment at future events, which may be introduced as soon as next year’s festival. “Electronic payment is the trend. Nowadays, everybody pays with their mobiles. We will consider this direction,” said Chan.

Macau records Taiwan Strait earthquake tremors

The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) reported local earth tremors yesterday morning at 7:57 a.m. The tremors were caused by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake over the Taiwan Strait, located more than 534 kilometers away from Macau. Concurrently, the SMG received inquiries from local residents who claimed to have felt the tremors. “According to the historical earthquake data, Macau is not a frequent seismic zone. However, an earthquake of magnitude 5 happened in Mo Dao Men adjacent to Macau in 1905. Furthermore, Guangdong Province and the South China Sea have earthquakes of magnitude 6 sometimes. Generally, the possibility is low for Macau to suffer from an earthquake,” the SSM website noted.

Sin Fong Temple closed for renovation

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is carrying out renovation works on the roof and walls of the Sin Fong Temple. In order to ensure public safety, the IC has announced that the Sin Fong Temple is temporarily closed from last Friday until January 20, 2019.

Share this: Tweet





