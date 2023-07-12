G2E Asia returns with parallel expo on integrated resorts

Asia’s leading gambling expo G2E Asia returned to Macau yesterday alongside a parallel expo focusing on integrated resorts (IR).

After three years of hiatus and a long-held intention to return to the city, the expo is back at The Venetian Macao for a three-day encounter with audiences from within and outside Greater China.

Hoping to create synergies with the Asian IR Expo, this year’s G2E Asia expects to attract 5,000 visitors through a showcase of leading-edge products and solutions in the gaming, entertainment, themed travel, art, technology, sports and Esports industries.

“The collaboration of the events will provide an expanded range of sector offerings at the exhibition,” the organizer noted in a statement.

Complementing the exhibition is a carefully curated conference program led by renowned experts and thought leaders on trending topics shaping the industry landscape. Areas of focus include an in-depth look at Asia’s integrated resorts in terms of regulatory oversight and gaming control, as well as future trends and challenges; Asia Gaming Landscape: A Decade into the Future; Transition from VIP to Mass and Non-Gaming: Bumpy or Smooth; as well as IAGA Best Practices Institute.

As for the Asian IR Expo, the summit program will feature the following, among other topics: Travel Talk and Prospects (‘Offer a wealth of information and insights in the latest travel trends. Connect with industry experts and learn from them how to unlock success factors after the pandemic, shaping tourism development and sharing policy); Art and Entertainment (work with ArtBiz) (‘Explore a diverse range of topics from how the cultural industry drives innovation and promotes the diverse development of the city, to the potential of technology, pop art and entertainment to enhance the customer experience’); Sports and Esports (‘Explore the significant impact of the sports scene to tourism industry’); as well as Health and Wellness (‘Discuss the growing trends and development of health conscious tourism in Asia’).