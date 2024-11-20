GBA Science Forum strengthens regional collaboration

The 2024 Greater Bay Area Science Forum commenced recently in Nansha, Guangzhou, introducing a Macau sub-forum for the first time. Hosted by the University of Macau, the event aimed to enhance scientific cooperation and innovation across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau region. UM rector Song Yonghua discussed advancements in brain science and artificial intelligence with over 100 global experts. Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng also highlighted the forum’s role in attracting talent and fostering economic stability in Macau. Nearly 400 scientists and researchers participated, engaging in discussions on technology’s impact on diversified development.

