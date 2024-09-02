GEG Supports the Delegation of National Olympic Athletes’ Visit to Macau; Marking the Fifth Time its Hotels Have Hosted the Delegation

Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) has been fully supporting the Macau SAR Government’s policies to proactively support, organize, and participate in different large-scale international sports events and activities, and fostering Macau’s establishment as a “City of Sports”. Earlier, the national Olympic athletes brought home 40 gold medals, achieving the best overseas performance at the Paris Olympics. Starting from August 31, the Delegation of National Olympic Athletes embarked on a three-day visit in Macau. In addition to being one of the bonus providers, GEG also sponsored the Delegation’s accommodation and catering at the Galaxy Hotel™ within the Galaxy Macau™ integrated resort. This marked the fifth time that the Delegation of National Olympic Athletes has stayed at GEG’s hotel during their Macau visit since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. To share the joy of the Olympic athletes’ Macau visit with the community, GEG arranged for members from the local social service organizations, student representatives, and GEG team members to cordially welcome and bid farewell the Delegation in various forms.

On the afternoon of August 31, GEG hosted a simple yet grand welcome reception at the Galaxy Hotel lobby for the Delegation of National Olympic Athletes. Attended by Mr. Luis Gomes, Acting President of the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government (“MSB”); Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of MSB; Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG; and Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of GEG, sincere welcome were extended to the Delegation, during which a number of athletes signed autographs on the medals wall specially prepared by GEG, and accepted bouquets specially prepared by members of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau, and received a popular, Wavey the peacock of Galaxy Kidz souvenir. GEG also invited teachers and students from the “GEG Macau Cup – Youth National Education Competition”, which it has title-sponsored for many years, to join the welcome ceremony, allowing them to closely experience the charm of Olympic athletes, heightening the sports atmosphere among the communities and enhancing their national pride. By connecting different communities in Macau through this Delegation visit, GEG hopes that they can observe the grace of the Olympic athletes. Today, led by Mr. Luis Gomes and Mr. Philip Cheng, members of the GEG Volunteer Team, GEG Staff Social Club, and Galaxy Hotel bid a warm farewell to the Olympic Delegation with enthusiastic applause and cheers to mark the last day of their three-day stay at the Galaxy Hotel.

Mr. Francis Lui said, “We wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the national team for their outstanding results in this year’s Olympic Games. GEG has been proactively supporting the development of the sports industry, attracting a variety of highly popular international events and activities that have been well-received by the public and tourists to be held in Macau by leveraging diverse approaches. We are honored to provide our warm hospitality once again to the Delegation of National Olympic Athletes. As this year marks the double celebrations, by supporting this meaningful event, we hope to convey Chinese sportsmanship to society, facilitate sports-related exchanges in Macau, and polish Macau’s ‘Golden Business Card’ as an international metropolis through sports.”

GEG has made concerted efforts to receive the Delegation, including actively cooperating with the guidance of various departments of the Macau SAR Government and providing thoughtful arrangements in various aspects such as accommodation, catering, facilities, equipment, and hotel security, with aims of creating a comfortable environment for the Olympic athletes. During their stay, GEG specially arranged a variety of gifts to express its appreciation, and prepared special catering for the Delegation. Moving forward, GEG will continue to uphold the philosophy of “What is taken from the community is to be used for the good of the community”, and will proactively pay attention to and promote the sustainable development of sports, enrich Macau’s sports and tourism experience, and advocate the importance of sports for all.