Gov’t extends Air Macau license for 3 years until new bill in force

The SAR Government has extended the concession contract of Air Macau for three years or until the new Civil Aviation Activity Law is effective.

In a statement, the government reiterated that the concession contract does not prevent foreign airlines flying to Macau.

The extension is longer than what was previously considered.

In September, the government said it was considering the extension to Air Macau’s concession for another six months to a year. Vong Hin Fai, president of the standing committee analyzing the proposed law, said the extension would take place if the Legislative Assembly (AL) fails to approve the new legislation on civil aviation activity by Nov. 9. The government proposes to end Air Macau’s monopoly, whose current concession ends in November.

The new law, which introduces the new legal system for civil aviation activities in the Macau SAR, is still under the legislative process.

“It is necessary to maintain the present airline concession system so that Air Macau can continue to provide uninterrupted service to Macau residents and visitors,” the statement read.

The aviation industry has been gradually recovering in 2023 after the severe impact of the pandemic. The government said it will continue to be flexible in approving flight applications to accommodate the operators’ needs, as well as collaborating with the airline to launch tourism campaigns in international markets.

In addition, the airport concessionaire is actively working on marketing programs to attract more mainland and foreign airlines to Macau. LV