Gov’t hits back at US report on Macau meeting ‘minimum standards’ for trafficking elimination

The SAR government voiced firm opposition to the references to Macau in the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report recently published by the U.S. Department of State.

The Office of the Secretary for Security under the Macau SAR government said references to Macau in the report were full of ignorance of the laws and the independent legal system of Macau and are attempting, with “conjecture and bias”, to confuse the international community and deny efforts made by the SAR to combat human trafficking over the years.

According to the US report, the local government “does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and is not making significant efforts to do so even considering the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, if any, on its anti-trafficking capacity.”

For these reasons, the report relegated Macau to remain at Tier 3.

Countries and territories whose governments do not fully comply with the minimum standards and are not making significant efforts to do so are placed under Tier 3.

“The government did not adequately report proactively screening at-risk populations, such as individuals in commercial sex, for trafficking indicators; and for the fourth consecutive year, the government did not identify or provide services to any victims,” the conclusion added.

The report also mentioned that the government had not convicted a trafficker since 2019 and has never identified a victim of forced labor in Macau.

Refuting this statement, the Macau government argued that it has always supported international legal provisions and common strategies, and actively coordinated government departments and various sectors of society to prevent and combat human trafficking as well as protect victims.

Despite the severe impacts of Covid-19, work related to the combating of human trafficking has continued as usual, maintaining Macau’s long-term low, or even zero, crime rate in this regard, said the office.

The US report also noted that migrant construction and domestic workers, primarily from the mainland, Indonesia, and the Philippines, may be vulnerable to forced labor in Macau.

It added that some employment agencies overcharge workers recruitment fees of approximately two to three months’ salary and withhold workers’ passports, potentially leading to debt-based coercion.

For years, the U.S. report has made reckless assertions about the work combatting human trafficking in Macau without fully and accurately presenting the real situation, stressed the office, adding that the SAR government deeply regretted and felt strong discontent about this behaviour.

In the statement, the office pledged that the Macau SAR government will firmly join all sectors in Macau to prevent and control human trafficking and guarantee the safety and rights and interests of local residents and non-natives alike, the office said.

It also pledged to continue actively coordinating with judiciary departments on law enforcement and stepping up international and inter-regional exchanges and cooperation to jointly discuss preventive and combating strategies, so as to eliminate human trafficking and all other forms of human exploitation. Staff Reporter