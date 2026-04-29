Gov’t rolls out May lineup led by two-month arts festival, obstacle challenge

Local authorities have unveiled a dense calendar of cultural and sports activities for May, headlined by the 36th Macao Arts Festival running from May 8 to June 27 and the first round of a new competitive obstacle challenge on May 31.

The arts festival, budgeted at MOP22 million, adopts the theme “Cultural Encounter on the Maritime Silk Road” and spans nearly two months – longer than in previous years.

Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) president Leong Wai Man said the extended schedule aims to broaden the festival’s reach rather than concentrating performances in a single month.

“This year’s festival also focuses on the inheritance and innovation of various intangible cultural heritage items,” Leong said at a press conference yesterday, citing a naamyam (Cantonese narrative singing) jazz fusion, a musical themed around Guangdong Shiwan ceramics, and a new Cantonese opera adaptation of the legend of the Eight Immortals created with AI technology.

This year’s edition responds to the 2026 China-Kazakhstan Cultural Exchange, with a Kazakh song and dance troupe performing at the opening. Other international acts include groups from Italy and Portugal.

Five original Macau works will be staged, focusing on local history, urban memory, and everyday life.

The “Gallery of Hundred Arts” returns to Iao Hon Market Park, featuring intangible cultural heritage performances from Quanzhou in Fujian Province and Yunnan and presenting multiple performances in the community.

Meanwhile, the “Vibrant Community – 2026 Macao Competitive Obstacle Challenge” will hold its first round on May 31 at the Macao Outdoor Performance Area.

The 3.5-km course includes obstacles such as a 6-meter vertical climb and a 3-meter monkey bar. The competition is divided into a Challenge Group (born 2010 or earlier) and a Fun Group (born 2013 or earlier), with separate men’s and women’s individual races and team events. A second round is scheduled for October at Hac Sa Beach, with participants from the Greater Bay Area invited.

Sports Bureau (ID) acting president Lei Si Leng said the two-round format is intended to “enhance the event’s interactivity and appeal,” with the best combined time across both rounds crowned overall champion.

On May 17, more than 20 museums will hold the annual Macao International Museum Day Carnival at Lotus Square in Bairro Iao Hon under the theme “Museums uniting a divided world.”

The ID will run multiple community sports events in May under the “Pôr a Comunidade em Movimento” activity series. This includes the “Sports for Stress Relief x Community Sports Fun Day” on May 10 at the Fai Chi Kei leisure area, as well as table tennis, tai chi, pickleball, and windsurfing sessions organized in partnership with local associations such as the Macau Federation of Trade Unions and the Women’s General Association of Macau.

Authorities confirmed that the annual Macanese theatre (Patuá) performance, traditionally the festival’s closing act, will take place as usual, though not as the finale. This year’s closing performance will be “Swan Lake” by the Shanghai Ballet, scheduled for June.

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