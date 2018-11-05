Gov’t with strong presence at China Int’l Import Expo

Several departments of the MSAR Government formed delegations to participate in and attend the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), held in Shanghai from today to November 10 [see more on page 10].

The CIIE is the world’s first national level, large-scale expo with import trade as the theme. Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, the event is held with the World Trade Organization, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization as organizing partners.

The CIIE is comprised of the expo and a forum. The expo includes the Country Pavilion for Trade and Investment and the Enterprise and Business Exhibition, while the forum is named the Hongqiao International Economic and Trade Forum.

Several local government departments will set up exhibition booths and attend the forum during the expo period. A Macau exhibition area will be set up within the China Pavilion of the Country Pavilion for Trade and Investment. The exhibition is organized by the Government Information Bureau and titled “Macao Hub”. It features photos, text, videos and multimedia to tell the story of how Macau developed from a fishing village in the 16th century to an international trading port where East meets West.

