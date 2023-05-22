Greater Bay Area leads in China’s overseas invention patents licensed: report

A report on the patent index regarding the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was released at a forum held on Saturday in south China’s Guangdong Province.

The report on the patent index was released by the National Science Library of the Chinese Academy of Sciences at a session of the Greater Bay Area Science Forum. It was based on the patent data gathered and revealed the characteristics and development trends of the Greater Bay Area’s scientific and technological innovation.

The Greater Bay Area has seen a surge in patent applications, with dominance in overseas invention patents licensed nationwide. Between 2017 and 2022, overseas invention patents in Greater Bay Area accounted for more than a quarter of the country’s total overseas invention patents licensed, said the report.

The report added that enterprises play a pivotal role in driving technological innovation in the Greater Bay Area. From 2017 to 2022, the number of invention patent applications by enterprises in the Greater Bay Area accounted for 73.44 percent of the area’s total patent applications.

Data showed that the Greater Bay Area boasts technological advantages in industries such as next-generation information technology, new energy vehicles, and new materials.

Initiated by the Alliance of International Science Organizations and hosted by the Guangdong provincial government, the Greater Bay Area Science Forum is taking place from May 20 to 23 in Guangdong’s cities, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan. MDT/xinhua