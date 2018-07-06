Guia Circuit with new usage | Organizers propose ‘fun run’ prior to GP

The 65th Macau Grand Prix will be adding a new race to the program for the first time. Unlike other events held at the Guia circuit, this new event will be held on foot, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) announced yesterday at a press conference at the Macau Tower.

Titled “Guia Circuit Fun Run”, the new event promises to attract many people to the 6.2-kilometer Guia Circuit.

“We are expecting a large number of participants, I’m sure that will attract a large number of residents, which are our main target,” MGPOC president Pun Weng Kun, said on the sidelines of the event. “We are expecting 2,000 people [participants].”

Pun added that the purpose of the run was to celebrate the circuit’s 65th anniversary and to allow residents to “experience and feel the circuit closely.”

The “Fun Run” will be held on Sunday, November 11, as a side activity of this year’s program.

At the press conference, Pun also announced this year’s title sponsors for the racing events, the Macau GT Cup and Macau Touring Car Cup.

The Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, S.A. (SJM) remains title sponsor for the GT Cup. After signing the agreement, SJM handed the MGPOC a cheque for the amount of MOP4.06 million.

In terms of sponsorship matters, the bigger novelty was the replacement of Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau S.A.R.L (CTM) as Grand Prix sponsor, ending its 15-year relationship with the event. The new title sponsor will be FOOD4U, a local food delivery app that will sponsor MOP1.9 million as part of the annual MOP220 million budget.

The Guia Circuit races will be held from November 15 to 18.

