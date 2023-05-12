Height for Nam Van Lake land extended by 12 meters

The height clearance for land adjacent to the Nam Van Lake has been extended by 12 meters to 46.7 meters.

The information was revealed in the Planning Condition Draft for the plot, numbered C7, which is located between the Nam Van Lake Aquatic Activities Centre and the Criminal Building of the Court of First Instance.

Submissions on the draft will be accepted until May 24.

The old height clearance at 34.5 meters was determined by a former draft that was compiled in 2016.

The land has been allotted to the use of type H2 residential housing: multi-apartment and mixed-use residential buildings.

The area of the plot measures 4,669 square meters. The highest point of buildings and their structures shall not exceed 46.7 meters above sea level, and the maximum permissible plot ratio is 5.58 times. The architectural design must complement the surrounding enlisted properties.

The draft proposes that the top floor of each building be reserved for greening, in addition to being used for vertical traffic. The greening should be no less than 50% of the uncovered area.

The ground floor of the buildings, however, may be used as common facilities for residents, such as a clubhouse. No less than 30% of the uncovered area of the ground floor must also be used for greening.

No less than 30% of the uncovered area of the roofs must also be used for greening or solar power facilities.

The distance between the towers must not be less than one-sixth of the height of the towers, and the maximum continuous width of the façades must be 70 meters. An evaluation report on air circulation must be submitted for evaluation if the aforementioned conditions are bypassed.

At least 50% of the gross floor area, excluding the parking lot, should be saved for residential use. This land plot can be used for other purposes compatible with residential purposes, especially commercial and public facilities.

The draft is subject to discussion at the upcoming Urban Planning Committee plenary.