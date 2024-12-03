Hengqin line opening expands Macau’s LRT

The Hengqin Light Rail Line officially began operations yesterday. A commissioning ceremony was held to celebrate the launch of this new extension.

The new light rail lines are an extension of the Taipa Line, which spans 11 stations over 9.3 kilometers. These extensions include the Seac Pai Van Extension Line, which consists of two stations and a transfer station expansion over 1.6 kilometers, connecting to Seac Pai Van. Additionally, the Hengqin Extension Line features two station expansions along a distance of 2.2 kilometers, linking Hengqin to Macau.

The launch of the Seac Pai Van Extension Line is anticipated to improve transportation connectivity by providing improved access from the Macau Peninsula and Taipa Island to Seac Pai Van and the Union Hospital.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Ho Cheong Kei, chairman of the Board of the Macau Light Rapid Transit Corporation Limited, expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation from the Macau and Zhuhai governments throughout the planning and construction of the Hengqin Line.

“The light rail company is honored to operate the groundbreaking Hengqin Line project,” Ho said. “On behalf of the company, I would like to sincerely thank both sides for their efforts across the development and construction in overcoming the challenges in building this important historical line, which connects the two regions for the benefit of the people.”

The new Hengqin Line has officially began operations at 1:11 pm yesterday, enabling passengers to easily transfer to and from Hengqin Port.

Ho noted that the line signifies the symmetry of rail transportation between Macau and the mainland, facilitating greater integration and communication for Macau residents within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Ho emphasized the light rail company’s commitment to providing safe and comfortable travel experiences for passengers, stating, “We will continue to optimize and improve the quality of service, strengthen safety management, and ensure that every passenger can enjoy a comfortable travel experience.” Victoria Chan