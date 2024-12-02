HIV/AIDS Cases falling, SSM calls for testing those at ‘risk’

The Health Bureau (SSM) is calling on those considered at risk to be tested for HIV/AIDS.

The call comes again against the background of “World AIDS Day,” established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and observed worldwide.

According to SSM, in the 10 years to 2023, 283 cases of people infected with HIV among local residents were recorded.

The figure is 10 cases lower than when compared to the 10 years ending 2022, in which 293 cases were discovered, a downtrend that has been continuing for several years.

According to SSM’s HIV monitoring report, the “main route of infection was through sexual interactions (93%), with more infections happening through homosexual and bisexual relations, with a higher incidence among men.”

SSM noted that although it is dropping continuously, AIDS is far from being eradicated, and there is no vaccine, calling for prevention as the only way to avoid infections.

At the moment, SSM has launched a campaign and is calling on all those considered at risk to get tested. The tests are fast, with results obtained in just 30 minutes, and are free during this campaign.

SSM held a testing activity yesterday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on the first floor of the Ilha Verde Health Center, with a testing session, including not only the rapid AIDS but also the hepatitis B test, allowing some 60 people to take part.

SSM said that “Risk behaviors for AIDS include men who have sex with men, unprotected sexual intercourse, multiple sexual partners, sex workers, and their clients, infected sexual partners and those using injected drugs,” adding, “ SSM recommends that individuals with ongoing risk behavior should be tested periodically (at least once a year) for HIV.”