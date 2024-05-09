IAM to study feasibility of removing some green poles from sidewalks

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is evaluating the feasibility of removing some bollards from the streets, mainly in the central district and other busy areas of the city where narrow sidewalks make pedestrian traffic difficult.

In response to an enquiry from the Times, the IAM noted, “The metal railings and pillars installed on the pavements in Macau are mainly for distinguishing pavements and roadways. Their other functions are to reduce impact force and prevent illegal parking of cars occupying the pavements.”

The bureau noted that the railings and pillars were installed “after comprehensive consideration of actual environmental conditions.”

It acknowledged that the “limited space of streets in the old districts and the locations of lanes and buildings have resulted in narrower and discontinuous pavements that may have different widths, making it difficult to meet the needs of all parties, such as those with baby strollers, wheelchair users, tourists, shop owners, and so on.”

As the IAM is responsible for the management of public roads as well as maintenance work, improvement and optimization of public roads and related facilities, it is said to be taking that matter into account and carrying out research.

A Macau-born resident in his 60s, interviewed by the Times and requesting not to be named, had previously informed the Times that the majority of the bollards in the central district had been placed in the late 1970s and early 1980s to prevent illegal parking of vehicles, which, he said, “was a very common issue at the time.”

“Nowadays I don’t think these poles are of any use anymore. They cannot effectively prevent any harm to pedestrians. As you can see, they can be pushed to the ground by hand and they take up a lot of [precious] space from the pedestrian walking zone, particularly on days with a lot of tourist traffic — and nowadays that’s every day,” the same resident said to the Times.

The resident, who also rents a commercial space in the area of the Rua de Pedro Nolasco da Silva, added that the “IAM should consider removing the [bollards] on the side of the street in which the sidewalk is very narrow, between the corner across the old Capitol Theatre and the Consulate-General of Portugal in Macau, as well as the lower portion of the Calçada do Monte to, at least, allow people to walk more freely and without hitting each other, since it’s impossible to fit a wheelchair or a baby stroller here and people need to go on the road out of necessity,” he concluded.

In its statement to the Times, the IAM noted that the bureau always “strives to improve the overall environment of Macau and to provide a safe environment for the public to enjoy easy mobility.”