International Short Film Festival to feature 121 films and music videos

The International Short Film Festival kicked off yesterday at Teatro Capitol, running from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10.

Organized by the Institute of European Studies of Macau and Creative Macau – Center for Creative Industries, the festival showcases over 30 screening sessions featuring fiction, documentaries, animations and music videos.

This year’s festival presents 121 films and music videos, with the official lineup for the international competition revealed.

The festival received 5,836 submissions from more than 130 countries and regions through its two international competitions: “shorts” and “volume.”

Paulo Canelas de Castro, President of the Institute of European Studies of Macau, was grateful for the festival’s growing reputation.

“These are eloquent signs of the place that this initiative has conquered in the rich panorama of Macau’s cultural activities,” he said. He also noted its significance in the Greater Bay Area and beyond.

The festival is not just about film screenings; it also features three masterclasses led by esteemed professionals in the industry.

Lucia Lemos (Portugal/Macau), Antonin Chalon (France), and Soumitra Ranade (India) will cover essential topics such as gaining attention at film festivals, character exploration by actors, and transforming inspiration into compelling filmmaking material.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference, Margarida Cheung, festival director, emphasized the power of film as a storytelling medium.

“Film is an entertainment to narrate events, documentary, comedy and stories,” she said.

“Today’s technologies provide a podium for filmmakers to transport their stories to the audience.” Cheung also acknowledged the vital support from government sponsors and institutions that contribute to the festival.

Originally launched in 2010 as an audio-visual competition called the “Sound & Image Challenge,” it became a short film festival in 2015 due to increasing international recognition.

In 2020, it was renamed to establish its unique identity in Macau’s cultural landscape. This year marks its 15th opportunity to promote local and international talent.

In addition to film screenings and masterclasses, attendees can look forward to various cultural activities throughout the week. These include post-screening discussions and opportunities for filmmakers and audiences to engage in dialogue about their craft.

The festival awards a range of prizes to recognize excellence in filmmaking.

Notable categories include Best Film of the Festival (MOP20,000), Best Fiction (MOP10,000), Best Documentary (MOP10,000), Best Animation (MOP10,000), all of which are aimed at celebrating local talent and creativity.

The Audience Award will also be presented, allowing viewers to participate in the selection process.

As the festival unfolds over the next week, it promises to be a vibrant celebration of cinematic artistry that not only highlights emerging talents but also fosters connections among filmmakers worldwide. Nadia Shaw