Korean Air launches daily Seoul-Macau flights

Korean Air will launch a new daily service between Seoul and Macau beginning July 1.

The flights will depart Incheon International Airport at 9:15 p.m. and arrive at Macau International Airport at 11:55 p.m. Return flights will leave Macau at 1:10 a.m. and land in Incheon at 6 a.m. Korean Air will utilize its two-class Boeing 737-800 aircraft configured with 12 business class seats and 126 economy seats on the three-hour, 40-minute flights.

The Macau route is the latest addition to Korean Air’s expanding network in Asia. The airline resumed flights to mainland China’s Zhangjiajie and Zhengzhou at the end of April. Korean Air also aims to stimulate travel between Europe and Asia, with scheduled charter flights between Seoul and Lisbon operating three times weekly from Sept. 11 through to Oct. 25. The airline will deploy 290-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on the Portugal route.

While the Lisbon flights are currently scheduled through October, a Korean Air spokesperson noted the company “has plans to extend the operation of this route during the winter season,” aiming to capitalize on the peak travel season between Asia and Europe. Staff Reporter