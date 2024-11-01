Lawmaker calls to review veterinary services again

Lawmaker Ella Lei has requested the government assess the supply and demand of veterinary care following a new law regulating the profession.

Lei has submitted a written question requesting the executive assess the veterinary industry and address the alarming rise in animal slaughter in the region.

Her inquiry comes amid the implementation of a new law governing veterinary practitioners, which has raised concerns about the availability and accessibility of veterinary services.

The law has raised concerns about the adequacy of qualified professionals to meet market demand.

According to data presented by the lawmaker, the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (CPMV) had received 117 applications for professional accreditation of veterinarians by June this year, with 101 individuals successfully passing the assessment and receiving their Professional Accreditation Certificates by Sept. 30.

However, Lei said some individuals have struggled to transition and obtain their qualifications since the new law took effect, which could impact the public’s choice of services and the fees associated with veterinary care.

To address these concerns, she has called for increased monitoring of medical expenses in private veterinary clinics and greater transparency regarding price changes and clinic operations.

Alongside her inquiry into the state of veterinary services, Lei also highlighted the alarming rise in the number of animals slaughtered at the Municipal Kennel.

The lawmaker criticized the Municipal Affairs Bureau, which had previously reported success in its capture, sterilization, and adoption measures.

Data from January to August indicates a rise in the number of dogs slaughtered compared to previous years.

To address these issues, Lei has demanded explanations from the government about the rise in animal slaughter and sought information on plans to mitigate pet abandonment among residents. Victoria Chan