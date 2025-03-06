Lawmaker questions effectiveness of blueprint in addressing mental health issues

Lawmaker Ho Ion Sang has questioned the effectiveness of the “Healthy Macao Blueprint” in tackling mental health awareness amid the rise in suicide deaths in 2024.

The blueprint is the government’s long-term plan that aims to transform Macau into a healthy city by 2030.

In recent years, the rising number of suicide cases in the city has sparked growing concern among lawmakers and the public.

According to official data, a record 90 suicide deaths were reported in 2024, the highest in the past decade.

To tackle these concerns, the government has implemented several initiatives aimed at enhancing mental health services.

These include increasing accessibility to psychological counseling, promoting community-based mental health support organizations, and launching suicide prevention and intervention programs.

However, despite these efforts, Ho said the region still faces a pressing need to further strengthen its social support networks and increase resource allocation to mental health services.

He has urged authorities to analyze suicide cases in accordance with the Healthy Macao Blueprint, identifying high-risk groups based on factors such as age, occupation, and personal circumstances.

Given the aging population, the lawmaker said there is also a need to address loneliness and depression among senior citizens through education, awareness campaigns, and the integration of technology in mental health services.

“Will the authorities concerned conduct a territory-wide survey and assessment on the mental health of Macau residents on a regular basis, so as to understand the mental health conditions of residents, with particular attention to the mental health of groups such as the elderly and the youth?” he asked.

The lawmaker noted that such surveys would help policymakers understand mental health trends and provide targeted support, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and the youth.

“In the face of the rising number of suicides, Macau still needs to further strengthen its social support network and increase resource allocations, so as to enhance mental health awareness and strengthen professional services,” said Ho.

Health Bureau data shows that 2024 figures indicate a 2.3% increase, constituting a new record high of suicide cases in Macao. The figure represents an average of one suicide case every four days for the whole year.

The same report notes that the people involved were between 13 and 75 years old, which indicates a large spectrum of issues among all age groups.