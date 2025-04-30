Lawmakers call for structural changes to health vouchers

Lawmakers Chan Iek Lap and Ron Lam have called for structural changes to the “health voucher” program, which is part of the annual benefits granted by the government to the population.

According to the lawmakers, the recent change introduced by the administration of Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, which increased the voucher amount from MOP600 to MOP700, is insignificant. They argue that more substantial reforms are needed.

Chan stated that more than one-third of the vouchers remain unused and their value is returned to government accounts, failing to benefit either citizens or private-practice physicians as originally intended. He called for reform of the system so that government support can more effectively reach private doctors and clinics.

On the same issue, lawmaker Lam noted that the vouchers were first introduced in 2009 and have not undergone any meaningful evaluation since. He criticized the program’s impact, saying the amount is too low and can often only be used for a single discount on a medical appointment or treatment.

Moreover, Lam pointed out that the system has been prone to abuse and illegal activity, which he believes warrants a thorough review. He also recalled that when the program launched, the government had discussed implementing a “family doctor” system – an idea that has yet to materialize.

In summary, the lawmakers are urging the government to overhaul what they consider an inefficient measure and replace it with a policy that truly benefits residents.

Other lawmakers have also questioned the fragmented, low-value government subsidies in their pre-policy addresses. José Pereira Coutinho proposed merging health vouchers, continuing education subsidies, and annual cash handouts into a single, larger cash distribution, giving residents the flexibility to spend according to their individual needs.