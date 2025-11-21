Licensing dropped for electrical installations below 69 kVA

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau announced yesterday that industrial and commercial electrical installations with a capacity of up to 69 kVA are now exempt from the requirement for an operating license. The change, effective immediately, stems from the recent revision of Administrative Regulation No. 35/2011 and removes the requirements for both provisional and definitive licenses. The amendment raises the licensing threshold from 34.5 kVA to 69 kVA for businesses, hotels, and offices, simplifying procedures for most establishments. Other procedure facilitations include the dropping of the requirement of

notarized signatures on application forms. The measure is estimated to reach 91% of commercial users and 72% of industrial users.

