Macau to host PATA Travel Mart again after eight-year gap

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart will be held in Macau for the third time from September 20 to 22 next year, the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced yesterday. Preparations are already underway to showcase Macau’s dynamic development as a global tourism and leisure hub to tourism officials and professionals from the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. MGTO said the event, following previous editions in 2010 and 2017, will again highlight Macau’s role as a bridge connecting mainland China with the rest of the world.

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