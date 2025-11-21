MPU scholars rank among the world’s top 2% most-cited scientists

Stanford University and Elsevier’s Mendeley Data, in their “World’s Top 2% Scientists” list, noted that Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) achieved a high ranking by having 12 professors ranked in the “Single-Year Impact” list. Six of these also feature in the “Career-Long Impact” ranking. This achievement places them among the top 2% of over seven million global researchers. Their work spans cutting-edge fields, including AI, information technology, chemistry, nursing, and business, reflecting MPU’s recognition in multiple disciplines.

Like this: Like Loading...