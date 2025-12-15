LRT future expansion plan to seek public opinion in 1H2026

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, said that the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) expansion plan will be presented to the public and enter the public consultation stage in the first half (1H) of 2026.

Secretary Tam unveiled the timeline on the sidelines of yesterday’s “Walk for a Million” event.

He noted that the ongoing LRT Development Strategy Study is nearing completion, with the expert team set to present the best options for the future LRT lines, namely the South and West lines.

After this, the study’s conclusion and draft plan will be unveiled and subjected to public scrutiny.

According to the preliminary information already revealed, the LRT plan proposes the South line route starting at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge artificial island border checkpoint, continuing to Zone A of the new landfills, where it would link with the ES5 station (East line), and then pass through the central districts, including Nam Van and Sai Van, to reach the A-Ma Temple area (Barra Station).

As for the West line, it is expected to start at Qingmao Port (which links to the East line via the Border Gate station) and run through the Inner Harbour area, again ending at Barra.

It is also expected that future expansion plans will include a Taipa North Line that will start at the ES6 station (East line) and proceed via Zones E, D, and C of the new landfills, connecting to Ocean Station.

The full expansion should be completed by extending the current Seac Pai Van line to reach Coloane Village.

Unlike the Taipa and Seac Pai Van lines, which are currently in operation, all upcoming LRT lines are expected to be built underground.

The unveiling of the plan will also clarify several rumors circulating, particularly about the locations of the South line stations. Various sources have suggested solutions for this line, including removing a station to serve the Outer Harbour ferry terminal and slightly different station locations in the section between the Science Center and Nam Van, specifically closer to the city center.

42nd Walk for a Million raises over MOP17 million



More than 40,000 people joined the 42nd Macau Walk for a Million yesterday, raising over MOP 17 million for charity.

The event started at 10 a.m. near the 20-meter-tall bronze Kun Iam Statue on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-sen in NAPE. Participants walked a 3-kilometer route to Largo do A-Ma Temple, finishing around 11 a.m.

Participants gathered early despite the slight morning chill, chanting and waving banners.

In addition, national gold medal athletes visiting Macau waved to participants from open-top buses.

Funds matched last year’s MOP17 million, raised by 50,000 walkers, according to prior reporting.

Among those who donated this year were all six casino concessionaires and Macau International Airport Co.

Referring to the MOP17 million, Ho told reporters, “This is a considerable amount,” adding, “I am very grateful for everyone’s support.”

Like this: Like Loading...