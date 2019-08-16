Macanese gathering to welcome over 1,000 overseas participants

This year’s Meeting of the Macanese Communities will see a record attendance of over 1,000 participants from outside of Macau, according to the president of the Macanese Communities Council, Leonel Alves.

The meeting, which is held every three years in Macau, will mark its 10th iteration in 2019.

It will be attended by representatives of 13 Macao Houses from around the world, and the program will include the presentation of the Greater Bay Development Plan, a cooking demonstration and a visit to a mainland city.

Earlier this week, Macau’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam met with representatives of the Meeting of the Macanese Communities organizing committee.

Alves took the opportunity to thank the government for its continued support of this gathering, according to a statement published by the government yesterday. The event has brought together successive generations of Macanese people who have developed “a very visible affectionate relationship with Macau.”

The secretary acknowledged the importance of this reunion and remarked that this year’s event would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Special Administrative Region of Macau.

Tam also stressed that Chief Executive Chui Sai On has always recognized the importance of the Macanese people for Macau’s development. DB