Macao Union Hospital targets 25% of public healthcare by 2027

The Macao Union Hospital, an offshore medical complex celebrating its first year of operation, currently manages about 10% of Macau’s public healthcare services, with Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture O Lam stating that it plans to increase this share to 25% by the end of 2027.

The public hospital marked its first anniversary with a celebration and the opening ceremony of its second academic week on Saturday.

During the event, the Secretary noted in her address, “The [Macao Union Medical Center] currently handles approximately 10% of the public healthcare service volume, providing services such as specialist outpatient care, imaging examinations, and specialized surgeries.”

She emphasized that this has effectively reduced residents’ waiting times for medical care and “actively advanced the diagnosis and treatment of complex, critical, and rare diseases in Macau.”

She also stated that the hospital is making steady progress toward its goal of managing 25% of Macau’s public healthcare services by the end of 2027.

Notably, the hospital has expanded its specialist outpatient services to 52 departments, launched a day center, and introduced integrated wards, addressing a significant gap in Macau’s public healthcare system with the addition of radiation oncology services.

These developments have led to a marked reduction in waiting times for specialist consultations and medical examinations, with total service visits increasing to 1.5 times the previous year’s levels.

Currently, the hospital operates 40 specialized departments, with over 400 discharges from its general medical and surgical wards. Five operating rooms are in use, having successfully performed more than 500 surgeries. Additionally, the facility houses Macau’s largest radiation oncology center.

Meanwhile, in her speech, the Secretary outlined three key aspirations for the hospital. One of these is to continue establishing and enhancing a talent development system that provides greater learning and growth opportunities for local medical professionals in Macau.

“The goal is to cultivate specialized departments with regional influence, attract outstanding talent, foster a conducive environment for talent convergence, and drive the overall advancement of Macau’s medical technology,” O stated.

