Macao Union Hospital to ease 25% of public healthcare burden by 2027

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, has affirmed that by the end of 2027, Macao Union Hospital is expected to absorb 25% of the patient load currently handled by Conde S. Januário Hospital.

The hospital in Cotai is expected to employ 1,200 staff by 2027, including 200 doctors and 150 specialists.

According to O Lam, local recruitment is a priority, but the hospital will look elsewhere if needed. It also plans to collaborate with the Health Bureau (SSM) to train 30 specialists.

The Secretary reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing Macau’s “big health” industry by leveraging the resources and branding of Macao Union Hospital.

She said the hospital will not only ease pressure on public services but also help position Macau as a hub for medical tourism.

The institution plans to work with the private sector to further promote high-end medical offerings and leverage its connection with Beijing’s Peking Union Medical College Hospital for remote consultations and drug access.

O Lam emphasized the hospital’s distinct hiring model, saying each medical institution in Macau has its own system, similar to universities, and that recruitment should remain flexible.

According to hospital director Wu Wenming, the hospital has launched 16 aesthetic medical services using leading equipment in Asia, and its international health check-up center is also ready to begin services.

Wu added that the hospital is developing in two directions: “health + tourism” and “health + medical services,” including rehabilitation, traditional Chinese medicine, and vaccination services.

The doctor said mainland clients have already traveled to Macau specifically for vaccinations.