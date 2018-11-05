Macau and Zhuhai co-tested boxed tissue and sanitary napkins

The Macau Consumer Council (CC) and the Zhuhai Association for Consumers’ Rights and Interests Protection recently co-tested boxed tissue and sanitary napkins. According to a statement issued by the IC, the two consumer organizations co-tested 46 samples of boxed tissue and sanitary napkins. Only one napkin sample from Zhuhai failed to meet the test requirement, while the results of all samples of boxed tissue and sanitary napkins from Macau were satisfactory.

The 12 samples of boxed tissues all pass the requirements of softness, brightness, water absorbency, and traces of fluorescent brightener that may cause irritation or allergy was not found. The total bacteria count and the number of pathogenic bacteria is also satisfactory.

The CC stresses that sanitary napkins are made of ingredients such as cotton and pulp and therefore are prone to bacteria growth when there is too much moisture. The tests of 12 samples for bacteria had acceptable results, but differences in water absorbency of these products varied.

Consumers can visit the websites of both consumer organizations to check the result.

