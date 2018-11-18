Macau FIA F3: Brutal accident at Lisboa end suspended the race

FIA Formula 3 Grand Prix in the first laps after a double accident at Lisboa bend. One of the cars flew over the bend barrier crashing into the hotel walls – the driver involved was Sophia Floersch.

The organization hasn’t provided yet any information on the brutal incident, nor shown any replay of the accident. It is a “very questionable policy that FIA recommended, and Macau followed,” a reporter commented at the track. How.ever, several amateur videos quickly popped up on social media – like the one above from a spectator at the Lisboa bend area.

TDM TV and Radio commentators are saying they have no further details on the accidents.

The health state of the 17-year-old female German driver was not yet disclosed.

Share this: Tweet





