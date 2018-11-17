Macau GT: Farfus wins qualification race for BMW

The Brazilian driver Augusto Farfus Jr took the victory today on the Qualification Race of the FIA GT World Cup.

Starting from the second position of the grid, the BMW driver performed an early attack to the lead of AMG Mercedes Raffaele Marciello right from the green-light taking the inside line at Lisboa for a lead that he did not let go until the checkered-flag.

After the maneuvre performed right on the first passage through Lisboa bend, the Schnitzer driver continued in good pace opening a gap of almost 4 seconds to Marciello that could not find a way to fight back the Brazilian dominance.

The first lap was also marked by a severe crash at the Mandarin’s bend of Porsche’s Laurens Vanthoor that following a series of touches was eventually pushed by the car of Edoardo Mortara to the barriers hitting them hard and forcing the race to a Safety Car period.

For the remaining of the race, there was not much of a story with the drivers assuming the positions after that first lap and running at a similar pace and without much challenges until the end.

In the podium, Farfus was followed by Marciello and for another AMG Mercedes driver, Maro Engel that also run comfortably in third without much pressure from the forth that was Mortara in the third AMG Mercedes.

Ear Bamber in the Porsche was fifth at the flag and the best of the Audi’s was Robin Frijns in sixth position.

The results will translate into tomorrow’s starting grid for the main race with a duration of 18 laps and that is scheduled to be raced at 12:25p.m..

