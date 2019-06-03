Macau school children receive reply letter from Xi

President Xi Jinping replied to a letter written to him by a group of primary school students studying at Hou Kong Middle School. It was the second time the President replied to a letter sent from the Special Administrative Region.

In his reply, President Xi wished the school children and all children in Macau a Happy Children’s Day.

The school children had sent some drawings to the President. President Xi began his reply by complimenting the drawings. He also complimented the children for being frank and spiritually beautiful.

In addition, he expressed his happiness at seeing the development and prosperity of Macau, as well as the peaceful life of local people. He hoped that the children would study hard and be future pillars supporting the SAR and the mainland.

The school children sent the letter to the President last year. The President’s reply was received by the Liaison Office of the Central Government in the SAR and transferred to the school by the director of the Office personally.

The children said they are happy that the President replied to their letter. They had not thought about receiving a reply from Xi.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, regarded the President’s reply as an affirmation to Macau’s work on education. Chui said the President’s reply was remarkably meaningful. It was not only the care demonstrated towards Hou Kong Middle School, according to Chui, but also an illustration of the President’s support for local teachers.

Chui said the government would highly regard the President’s instruction and make further investment in education. Staff reporter