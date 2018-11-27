Maintenance subsidy program for old buildings extended

The government has extended the tenement building and old building maintenance subsidy program for two more years until Feb. 9, 2021, according to a Chief Executive order published yesterday in the Official Gazette. The subsidy is applicable to either tenement buildings of seven stories or less, or to any old buildings aged 30 years or more. Subsidies can be used for renewing or repairing buildings’ entrance gates, electricity and water supply systems, as well for drainage system renewal. Launched Feb. 10, 2009, the subsidy has seen 2,576 applications approved until Dec. 31, 2018, involving a total of MOP297 million.

Au asks about concession of three land plots

Lawmaker Au Kam San has asked the government to clarify questions regarding the utilization of three plots of land which should have been denounced as invalid. In his written inquiry to the government, Au listed the three land plots: one in Coloane; one next to the Macau-Taipa Bridge’s Macau entrance; and one leased to Galaxy Macau. The utilization periods for the three areas ended in 2009, 2011, and 2009, respectively, according to Au. “[The concessions] were probably extended, […] what reasons did the concessionaires present [for the extension]? According to what standards has the government accepted the extension [request]?” Au asked.

Chinese medicine doctor suspended after sexual abuse report

A Chinese medicine doctor has been suspended from practicing after a female patient reported him for sexual abuse. The Health Bureau (SSM) and police received the report last Friday. The bureau has not ruled out the possibility that more female patients were victims of inappropriate treatment, based on comments which appeared online. However, the case is still under investigation. The most severe punishment is the cancellation of the doctor’s license in addition to being accountable for the crime if it is confirmed.

