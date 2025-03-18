Man suspected of theft at border crossing intercepted by police

An unemployed man in his 50s, holding a Special Stay Permit, is suspected of stealing over MOP500 from a backpack near the breezeway at the border crossing during a busy evening. The victim noticed his backpack’s zipper was open and reported the theft to the police. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect taking the cash before leaving Macau. He was intercepted upon re-entering the city and denied the allegations. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office.

