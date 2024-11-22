Melco co-hosts first MotoSurf world championship

In a bid to develop cultural and sporting industries, Melco Resorts & Entertainment is co-hosting Macau’s first ever MotoSurf World Championship from today until Sunday (Nov. 24) at the Hac Sa beach, in collaboration with the Macau MotoSurf Association (MMSA).

MotoSurf is one of the fastest growing and safest water sports in the world.

Announced yesterday at the press conference, the “2024 UIM Macao Grand Prix MotoSurf World Championship Finale” features 120 elite racers from 22 countries and regions competing.

Melco board director Clarence Chung expressed the company’s dedication to promoting Macau’s cultural and sports industries, saying it is “honored to be bringing the esteemed MotoSurf World Championship to the city for the first time.”

Chung added that the company “will continue to support the SAR government’s economic diversification initiatives, including contributing through the launch of world-class sports events to bring into play the cross-border integration linkage effect of ‘Tourism + Sports.’”

Martin Jančálek, director of the MotoSurf World Championship, expressed his excitement about the event. “We cannot wait to hit the waters of Macau for the first time in MotoSurf history,” he said, adding that “it truly feels great that MotoSurf will join other major motorsports like the FIA TCR World Tour in the city of James Bond.”

Meanwhile, Irene Nga Ieng Ho, chair of the Macau MotoSurf Association, highlighted the event’s potential to boost awareness of Macau as a destination for water sports on the international stage, showcasing the city’s blend of culture, tourism and sports.

“As a thrilling and new addition to Macau’s sports calendar, the MotoSurf World Championship Finale highlights the exciting possibilities of motosurfing and Macau’s capability to host premier water sports events.”

The event will also serve as a qualifier for the 2025 Chengdu World Games, further boosting MotoSurf’s presence on the international sports stage.

Officially recognized by UIM in 2019, MotoSurf has become a global sensation since its emergence in 2012.

The sport is set to make its debut at the 12th edition of the World Games in Chengdu, People’s Republic of China, in August 2025, marking powerboating’s first appearance at the international multi-sport event. Victoria Chan