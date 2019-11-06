Memory Lane

The Macau Government Headquarters, formerly Governor’s Palace, has been the official office of the Chief Executive of Macau since 1999. Built in 1849 by architect Tomás de Aquino for Alexandrino Antonio de Melo, Viscount of Cercal, the two-story pink facade structure is one of Macau’s heritage-listed buildings. Located on Avenida da Praia Grande, the building uses a Portuguese Pombaline style very popular in the 18th and 19th centuries. The current office was the former residence of the Governor of Macau as well as the office of the governor before the handover in 1999. Once located in a rather spacious and open area, today the building is surrounded by many other buildings. The original building was open to the street and had no perimeter wall, as can be observed in the old photograph dating from 1973. The main entrance faces Avenida Dr Stanley Ho and looks out to Nam Van Lake with the Macau Appeal Courts and the Legislative Assembly in the distance. RM