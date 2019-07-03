A trip down memory lane. This historical photo was taken during the 1970s and shows how Rua do Tarrafeiro has changed.

The street was given its name by the Portuguese administration in Macau in 1869. The word “Tarrafeiro” means a fisherman who uses a “tarrafa,” a circular fishing net woven of fine mesh attached to a thin cable in the center, by which it is pulled. It was a very popular fishing method in Macau.

Over time, Rua do Tarrafeiro was gradually urbanized, losing its original seafront with the traditional fishing nets. In recent decades, the street has become an important link between the Inner Harbor area and the city center.