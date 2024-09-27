Mental health services see increased demand

Mental health awareness is on the rise in Macau, with more residents seeking counseling and treatment, according to local organizations.

In an interview with the Times, Ella Ng Lai Ieng from the Caritas Macau, reported a nearly 40% increase in calls to the organization’s LifeHope Hotline, with the number of online counseling cases more than doubling compared to the same period last year. The most common reasons for seeking help were mental health problems, emotional distress, and suicide-related issues.

“Callers of Life Hope hotline are more diverse in age, most callers are in their 20s to 50s, while young people who are in their 10s to 20s often contact us online,” Ng Ieng said.

Caritas Macau has been actively raising awareness about mental health issues and reducing stigma through various community outreach efforts, including mental health first aid courses and training “gatekeepers” in the community to recognize and respond to those in need.

The Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) has also vowed to continue promoting mental health awareness to address the stigma surrounding it. Tam Kuai San, the deputy director of FAOM’s Northern District Integrated Services Centre, emphasized the importance of self-care and stress reduction in a report with TDM.

“We hope that we can reach out to the general public, for example, by asking merchants to hand out and distribute leaflets to people from all walks of life to allow them to gain better insight into mental health and resilience, and to prevent stigma around illness to create a supportive environment in the community,” Tam said.

According to the Macau Women’s General Association, more than 90% of its psychotherapy center’s clients suffer from emotional disturbances, with 40% being adolescents under 18. Cheang Pui In, the center’s assistant director, noted that while more people are reaching out for help, some still struggle in silence.

“We have to see whether they have conflicts with their parents or whether there is a supportive and accepting environment at home,” Cheang said. “Sometimes we may not notice, even if people around us have noticed, that we are feeling so many emotions that we can no longer bear, which is already a warning sign.”

As mental health awareness continues to grow in Macau, local organizations are working to meet the increasing need for counseling, outreach, and efforts to reduce stigma. Victoria Chan