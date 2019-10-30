MGM Brings Series of Cultural Performance to Mark the Year of Double Celebration

Showcasing the Allure of Traditional Chinese Culture

To mark the double celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 20th anniversary of the Macau SAR, MGM collaborates with various world-renowned artists and performance groups to introduce an array of art and cultural events. The efforts are meant to promote traditional Chinese culture and patriotism among Macau’s citizens. A lineup of Chinese ethnic art performances have been presented in MGM Theater, Asia’s first dynamic theater featuring cutting edge technology for elevating various performances to a new artistic level. Its state-of-the-art lighting and audio-visual systems proved to steer the audience to indulge in unprecedented cultural appeal.

Mr. Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic Officer & Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “MGM grows with the Macau SAR over the past 12 years. As a pioneer in arts and culture, MGM blends innovation and cultural creativity to generate artistic vibes all across Macau, bringing Macau to the world. The efforts not only enliven the double celebration, but also foster the development of Macau into a City of Culture. Leveraging on our leading position in arts and culture and together with our revolutionary MGM Theater, we are dedicated to presenting top performances, which are conducive to passing on traditional Chinese culture in novel ways and strengthening people’s sense of national identity.

Ethnic Performances as a Key to Tradition



In addition to double celebration, 2019 also marks the 60th anniversary of Butterfly Lovers Concerto, the legendary Chinese piece composed by world-renowned musician He Zhanhao. During the anniversary concert held in MGM Theater in August, He Zhanhao premiered his new Guzheng musical pieces to a full house of fans. He presented a special recognition to MGM for its contribution and continuous effort in promoting traditional Chinese art and culture.

The premiere of the Chinese folk dance drama Jinggang Jinggang in Macau represented another highlight of cultural performances during the year. Performed by dancers of the Youth Dance Company of Beijing Dance Academy at MGM Theater in September, the folk dance drama illustrates the hardships encountered by the Chinese Red Army during the war at Jinggang Mountains, the cradle of the Chinese revolution. The historical scenes were presented with the dance movements of Jiangxi Tea-picking Opera and classical Jiangxi folk music.

The Glamor of Gunpowder Artworks

In keeping with its pledge of redefining public art, MGM recently acquired two iconic gunpowder artworks by internationally well-known artist Cai Guo-Qiang for its Chairman’s Collection. Entitled Alchemist and Study for Uffizi: A Bouquet of Flowers No.1, the two magnum opuses represent prominent artworks of Cai’s latest project, An Individual’s Journey Through Western Art History. Their inclusion into Chairman’s Collection enriched both MGM’s public art treasures and the enduring essence of humanities. In tandem with China’s national day celebrations, Cai’s documentary Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang was specially screened at MGM Theater, unveiling how his affinity for hometown and the miracle power of family has helped him realize his artistic dream for nearly two decades.

An Elaborate Array of Celebration Programs



MGM also proactively supports other double celebration programs. A special celebration performance by Macau delegates to the CPPCC and local students was held at MGM Theater in early October. They sang beautiful songs representing different eras from 1940s to 2010s. CPPCC delegates from three generations remarked on the core values of Love the Country, Love Macau as well as the significance of inheritance.

On November 12, New Oriental Chinese Music Scene by Shanghai Chinese Orchestra will mesmerize the audience with a demonstration of inheriting national music in Shanghai style in MGM Theater. Meanwhile, China’s Three Tenors Macao Concert featuring Warren Mok, Dai Yuqiang and Wei Song will take the stage of MGM Theater on November 19. Characterized by “East meets West” and “ancient times vs. modern times”, the concert is expected to demonstrate Macau’s unique position as an exchange center of Eastern and Western cultures and a platform for promoting Chinese culture.